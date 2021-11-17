Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – Flamboyant Kenyan musician, KRG The Don, has left tongues wagging after revealing that he spent over Ksh 3 Million in the month of October.

Speaking in an interview with Mzazi Willy M Tuva, the 30 year old dancehall singer bragged that he spends Sh 100,000 daily.

He uses the money to buy food and fuel his guzzlers.

“In a day I spend 100K. I am not your average Kenyan. I spend my time wisely. There are people who just sit somewhere kuchapa story and they do not earn anything,” he said.

KRG further revealed that he can afford a lavish lifestyle because he has several lucrative business ventures.

He denied rumours that he is involved in ‘Wash Wash’ business.

“I invest and by the end of the day, I earn my millions. I am all over social media, there is nothing I would do and people won’t find out. I invest in the real estate, transport business and I am in the music business. I have also planted trees, I have also partnered with different brands. Because some people are lazy they assume some things cannot be achieved. You cannot run a big business with small capital. Money is meant to be spent,” he added.

He even displayed his Mpesa statement to Willy M Tuva as seen in the video below.

