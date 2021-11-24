Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Somalia-based ragtag Al-Shabaab terror group may have been directly involved in the daring escape at Kamiti Maximum Prison last week, where terrorists Musharaf Abdalla, Mohamed Abdi Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, managed to sneak out of the highly guarded prison undetected.

The multi-agency team investigating the case is already tracking financial transactions they believe will help unravel the puzzle behind the prison break.

A money trail was unraveled, with the sleuths stating that they will use all the exhibits gathered to extract information on a network that coordinated the financiers and the prison warders.

According to the team, the Al-Shabaab terror group may have bribed officers at Kamiti Prison to aid the escape of the 3 terrorists who were re-arrested in Kitui last week.

The wardens were bribed months before the real prison break.

“Kamiti Prison officers were reportedly paid months before the prison break,” a detective privy to the case was divulged.

A confession by one of the convicts on how they bribed the officers also offered the investigators an opportunity to trace the illicit financial flows back to and between the militia believed to be the Al Shabaab and their networks that have infiltrated the prison service.

Mohamed Abdi Abikar, one of the escapees, lamented on how they would have bribed the police reservists who cornered them last week.

“If we had not lost our phones, you would have set us free. You cannot be stronger and wiser than those at Kamiti who aided us to escape.

“We would have given you lots of money too,” Abdi was quoted by a reservist.

Police are also analysing digital evidence and data from mobile devices seized from the trio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST