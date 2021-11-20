Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – The mother of one of the Kamiti escapees who were apprehended on Thursday in Mwingi East, Kitui County, has begged for mercy on behalf of her son who is a terrorist.

According to Zuwena Hamisi, her son, Musharaf Abdalla also known as Alex Shikanda alias Zarkarawi, is a good kid who made wrong decisions.

She noted that Musharaf is very understanding and passionate about religion and pleaded for leniency.

She asked the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive her son for escaping from Kamiti Maximum Prison and endangering the lives of many as well as claiming many careers as a result of his stupid action.

“I pray that God gives him patience regarding what he did, I also hope that the government will help him and even forgive him for what he did,” Zuwena pleaded.

Despite not seeing her son for five years now, she remains optimistic that she will get to see him when he completes his jail term.

Musharraf was arrested on September 30, 2012, over his role in a foiled terror attack targeting Parliament Buildings.

“He was charged with possession of explosives, ammunition, and firearms.

He was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of planning to blow up Parliament Building.

The Kenyan DAILY POST