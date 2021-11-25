Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 November 2021 – A Kenyan man has hilariously narrated on Twitter what he did after a lady who accompanied him on a vacation refused to sleep on the same bed with him, the first night they checked in at the hotel.

To avoid unnecessary drama, he allowed her to sleep on the kids’ bed and then hatched a plan to punish her for taking him for a fool.

The vacation was supposed to last for 1 week but after he realized that she was about to play cat and mouse games, he booked for her a flight back to Nairobi the next day.

When he sent her the return ticket on WhatsApp, she quickly changed her mind and jumped on his bed but still, he didn’t touch her.

He had already made up his mind and true to his words, she left the next day without him touching her.

This guy seems to be following in the footsteps of Chris Kirubi.

Read this hilarious thread on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.