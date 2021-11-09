Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has issued a statement following the court decision allowing the swearing-in of Anne Kananu as the substantive governor of Nairobi City County.

In a statement Monday, Sonko stated that he had conceded defeat after the Supreme Court threw out his petition seeking to block deputy governor, Anne Kananu, from being sworn in.

Sonko lost his gubernatorial seat in 2020 after the Senate voted in favour of an impeachment motion passed by the Nairobi County Assembly against him.

In his statement, the ousted governor expressed gratitude to Nairobi residents for allowing him to serve them in the capacity of Governor since 2017.

“I concede defeat by accepting the Supreme Court’s verdict this (Monday) afternoon. God’s timing is the best and a time will come when he will give me another chance to serve Kenyans in any capacity.”

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I had working for you, I will continue doing so.

“For now we leave everything to God. We live to fight another day. However, aluta continua as life must go on,” wrote Sonko.

Sonko had filed an appeal in the Apex Court seeking to stop his deputy from taking over operations at City Hall, with the court temporarily halting the swearing-in that was slated for October 26, 2021.

The Supreme Court, while making its determination, cited the absence of the Court of Appeal judgment as one of the reasons for dropping the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST