Friday, November 19, 2021 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has responded to Interior PS Karanja Kibicho after he said that the Government did not issue new red alerts against him and that he is free to return to Kenya anytime as long as he acquires the necessary papers.

In the papers presented to court yesterday, Kibicho noted that he is not aware of any red alerts issued against Miguna by the Kenyan government or any of its agencies.

In a rejoinder, Miguna mentioned that PS Kibicho was not a party to the court regarding the red alert matter.

“Mr. Karanja Kibicho is not a party to the court proceedings concerning despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s barbaric violations of my rights and disobedience of multiple court orders.

“Fred Matiangi, his immediate boss, who was convicted and adjudged unfit to hold public office, is a party,” Miguna said.

“Justice Mwita ordered Kibicho and his fellows to unconditionally facilitate my return home, issue me a new passport, and buy air tickets. Orders they have disobeyed,” added Miguna.

In the court papers, Kibicho advised Miguna to apply for a visa at Ottawa, Canada, in order to come back to Kenya.

“I confirm that no government agency has issued any so-called red alert to Air France and Lufthansa Group (operating as German Airlines) in relation to Miguna’s travel to Kenya,” Kibicho stated.

