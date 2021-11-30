Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – A post-mortem carried out on the body of veteran journalist Gatonye Gathura has revealed the painful moments that preceded his death.

According to a report by pathologist Titus Ngulungu, the deceased died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Ngulungu stated that Gathura was strangled using a computer cable.

In addition, the veteran journalist also suffered a head injury likely to be caused by a blunt object

Gatonye had been missing since October 26 before his body was found dumped in a secluded area along the Naivasha-Maimahiu highway.

His lifeless body was found at the Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary after missing for nearly a month.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru disclosed no identification documents were found on the deceased.

Waweru revealed that the journalist’s case would be treated as a homicide.

“We are treating his death as murder. We suspect he was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in Naivasha,” Waweru stated.

The fallen reporter’s family revealed that they only came to know that their kin was missing when they were called by the police informing them that they had collected his body.

They also added that the newsman had lived a very secretive life, and never opened up on what he was going through.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives probing the case disclosed that Gathura was in possession of land files and intended to write an expose before his death.

According to the officers, the expose would have shed light on a land dispute in the Ewaso Kedong area, a border between Narok and Nakuru Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST