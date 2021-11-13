Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has expressed her deep hatred for Deputy President William Ruto over what she termed as the DP’s high affinity for dishonorable deeds.

Speaking during Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja tour of Ukambani yesterday, Ngilu admitted that she always switches off her TV whenever she sees Ruto speaking.

“When I see this person on TV, I ask myself now what is this?

“I switch off until he is out,” stated Ngilu.

In a bare-knuckle onslaught, Ngilu faulted Ruto on the misdeeds he has been engaged in since 2013, which she stated had slowed down President Kenyatta’s development agenda.

She revealed that all the Cabinet Secretaries brought by Ruto during Jubilee’s first stint were marred with graft allegations.

“All the ministries that he took have gone down. He took agriculture and brought maize from Mexico,” she stated.

According to Ngilu, other agencies whose failure is attributed to the DP include the Kenya Pipeline Company and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

She further indicated that Ruto swindled billions from the Thwake Dam that is under construction in Kirinyaga County.

Backing up her accusation, she claimed that the dam was to be constructed at Ksh13 billion but Ruto’s lieutenants inflated the amount to Ksh39 billion.

Ngilu, who worked as a CS in Jubilee’s first term and was fired on graft allegations, pleaded with the Kamba community not to elect Ruto as president in 2022, due to his poor track record, and instead elect Raila Odinga whom she praised for being patriotic and a workaholic.

