Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – Below is a trending photo of the office of Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki.

The office looks like a village kiosk.

Kindiki was once among the most influential Senators before he fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He used to enjoy the trappings of power and seat at the high table.

However, his political star has dimmed.

