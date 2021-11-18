Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has revealed the powerful woman who may have facilitated the escape of three terrorists from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Sunday.

The trio Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma and Mohammed Abdi escaped under mysterious circumstances but they were apprehended on Thursday in Kitui County on their way to Somalia.

Following their escape on Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked Commissioner-General Kenya Prisons, Wycliffe Ogalo and replaced him with Brigadier (Rtd), John Warioba

In protest to the firing of Ogalo, Alai said the individual who should be held accountable is Principal Secretary in Charge of Correction Facilities, Zeinab Hussein.

“PS Zeinab Hussein knows what those terrorists went to do in Kitui so that she could sacrifice Ogalo. Those people didn’t escape! Almost impossible to escape from the facility. One of the maximum jails used to pay those who succeeded to escape from it,” Alai said.

