Monday, November 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has offered Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka a plum job if he dumps One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and joins the Hustler Movement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Kalonzo expressed willingness to work with Ruto and the UDA party, saying he was just a phone call away.

Addressing a political rally in Nakuru County yesterday, Ruto’s allies, led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, stated that the former Vice President was welcome to work with the DP, further offering the Speaker of the National Assembly position in Ruto’s government if he joins UDA.

“Our former vice president has stated that his phone is open and he is asking the DP to look for him. We want to tell Kalonzo that we love him.”

“Kalonzo can make a very good speaker of the National Assembly for the hustler nation,” Nyoro indicated.

The Kiharu legislator went ahead to woo the former VP, stating that he would be free from intimidation if he left his OKA counterparts.

Nyoro was making reference to the sentiments of OKA leaders, who have previously lamented that they were being coerced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to shelve their political ambitions in favour of Raila Odinga.

“Come so that we can make a party that does not have any threats.”

“You have seen how we are welcoming to everybody, Waiguru came and she was given a seat.

“Waruguru also came and she was offered a seat,” the legislator expressed.

