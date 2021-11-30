Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Renowned lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto may have settled for Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his 2022 running mate.

This comes even as presidential contenders are facing a tough situation that may make or break them in 2022 in choosing their number two.

Speaking during an interview, Njiru claimed that Ruto, who has heavily invested his time and resources in keeping the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region under wraps for the past nine years, could settle on Gachagua going by all indications.

“The deputy president seems to have settled for Rigathi Gachagua as his 2022 running mate,” he said.

However, the choice of Gachagua as running mate may tear UDA apart, considering that Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata and his Meru counterpart, Mithika Linturi and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki are all scrambling for the running mate position.

But pundits say Gachagua is the best bet for the position. Apart from his financial muscle, he commands a huge following in the Mt Kenya region.

Both Raila and Ruto have compelling reasons for picking their running mates from Mt Kenya, which, for the first time since the return of multipartism in 1992, has no strong presidential contender.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and the Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, had offered themselves to be William Ruto’s running mate but the two have since fallen out with the 2022 presidential hopeful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST