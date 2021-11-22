Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, November 22, 2021 – A section of the Jubilee Party leaders has fronted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy when the party kicks out Deputy President William Ruto at the end of this month.
Addressing the press after a lobby meeting yesterday, the leaders, led by Kitutu Chache legislator Jimmy Angwenyi, stated that they will propose the candidature of the interior CS, adding that Matiang’i was best suited for the job.
Jubilee is set to hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on November 30.
The leaders, mostly drawn from Kisii and Nyamira counties, went ahead to express that Matiang’i had shown exemplary leadership after President Uhuru Kenyatta added him responsibilities through an executive order.
“We met here to prepare for our NDC and we made a resolution that we have a leader and we support our leader who is Fred Matiang’i,” Angwenyi stated.
On her part, Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusa Momanyi urged the delegates to support their resolution, explaining that Matiang’i had worked tirelessly for the Jubilee administration.
“We know that there are several resolutions which are going to be taken and as a community.
“We are ready to take the resolutions to the Jubilee party and again we have identified Fred Matiang’i who we are going to support.
“He is going to lead us,” she stated.
Despite the Jubilee Party insisting that a change of leadership is not on the agenda for the planned meeting, some of the leaders confirmed that they will propose the changes to be made in the party’s leadership.
“We are going to request the delegates in that conference to elect one of our own into a seat that will be proposed by one of our delegates on that day,” Angwenyi stated.
