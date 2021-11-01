Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021– After months of being ridiculed as a dead coalition, One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has reinvigorated itself to the utter surprise of everyone, especially Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who had written off the OKA coalition.

This is after OKA principals brought Githurail to a standstill with a huge crowd that left the entire country talking.

From the photos shared by Musalia Mudavadi, the Guthurai crowd has forced Ruto and Raila to go back to the drawing board.

Mudavadi boasted of the huge crowd that they pulled in the area, saying that the One Kenya Alliance is a reality.

“As OKA, our vision is to have one united country. This is the message we took to the people of Thika and Githurai today.

“Equally, the people of Kenya should be given a chance to decide on the leader they want through their vote. They should not have a leader imposed on them,” Mudavadi wrote in a tweet.

