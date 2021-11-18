Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – As Kenya’s security apparatus celebrate their victory in the capture of three wanted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday, details have emerged on how our gallant officers tracked down and nabbed the three terror convicts today.

According to sources, the three, Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf, were having a meal at a local joint when residents noticed them and alerted the police.

Photos shared online showed the trio having a light meal in a village in Kitui County.

According to residents, the three, who looked exhausted and thirsty, bought a lot of milk, bottled water, bread and biscuits from local shops and paid in cash.

They were on their way to Somalia when the hawk-eyed officers ambushed them at the Endau area of Mwingi Central following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the police, the terror convicts were headed to Somalia through the Boni Forest route.

Following news of their arrest, the Kenya Airforce airlifted officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) from Wilson Airport in a bid to secure the escapees and facilitate their return to prison.

Residents who spoke to journalists said the three raised suspicion after they asked for directions to Boni Forest in Lamu County.

Mwingi residents noted that one of the convicts had swollen legs and was limping.

They also noted that they appeared confused and lost, unaware of the geography of the area.

They asked residents how they can connect to Garissa or Tana River Counties from the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST