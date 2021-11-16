Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna was set to fly to Kenya today from exile in Canada but Air France blocked him from boarding their flight to Nairobi due to a ‘red alert’ issued against him by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is despite Miguna having booked the flight two weeks ago.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Air France officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “Red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi,” Miguna’s statement read in part.

The airline issued the lawyer with a denied boarding certificate.

However, it only identified the cause as “other reason” which was added to a list of four using a pen.

The other reasons for being denied an entry to a flight indicated in the form and had been crossed out include the unavailability of seats, presentation of a passenger after the flight check in time limit and presentation after the flight boarding closing time.

Miguna Miguna had initially made applications for the courts to compel Uhuru’s Government to allow him free entry into Kenya by removing the red alerts, but his application was quashed by the High Court in Nairobi on the ground that there was no sufficient evidence showing that Miguna had been stopped from returning to the country.

