Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the bad things President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government is doing after he announced he is coming back to Kenya on November 16, 2021.

Last week, Miguna, who has been in exile in Canada for almost three years, announced that he is coming back to the country where he was born and raised.

The ‘General’ was deported in 2018 after he participated in the illegal swearing of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Thursday, Miguna alleged that State House, Nairobi, has written to Paypal and Moneygram companies urging them not to allow him use their electronic money transfer systems because he is a terrorist.

“The @MoneyGramclaims that @StateHouseKenyasent them a Red Alert alleging that @MigunaMigunais a terrorist who must not be allowed to use electronic money transfer systems. @PayPaldid the same. On November 1, 2021, I sued @MoneyGramat the @SCJOntario_en, File # CV-21-00671,” Miguna wrote on his social media page.

