Thursday, 18 November 2021 – A Twitter user identified as, Munjiru Karanja, has shared a photo of his car which was badly damaged after it was involved in a crash with another car that was being driven recklessly by a carwash attendant.

The carwash attendant was reportedly overspeeding the client’s car when the accident happened.

Karanja’s car was almost written off, following the fatal crash

“So a speeding carwash guy has done this to my car. Long night ahead,’’ he wrote on Twitter.

This should be a lesson to those who are fond of leaving their car keys with carwash attendants.

Most of the carwash attendants are very reckless.

Here’s how Netizens reacted to the photo shared on Twitter.

