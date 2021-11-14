Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 14 November 2021 – Mugithi singer, Samidoh, is in the United States of America for a music tour that will last for 2 months.

The tour is sponsored by several corporate companies and so far, he has toured Dallas, Minneapolis, New Jersey and Houston.

According to reports, he made more than Sh 5 Million from his first show in the USA.

The show was held in Dallas and the singer made over $45,000 from ticket sales, having attracted a crowd of more than 1000 people.

“My contacts in the US informed me the ticket sales were over a thousand in Dallas.

“You can imagine the ordinary ticket retailed at $45(Sh 5,000) and a VIP ticket at $90(Sh 10,000). They were all sold out. Now do the math,” a source revealed.

Samidoh is currently riding high with several hits songs.

Word has it that the least amount of money he charges when performing in local clubs is Sh 150,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.