Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – A middle-aged woman who has been entangled in the bitter political cold war between former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his successor, Anne Kananu, has finally spoken about the former’s cunning tactics.

Mary Nkatha, in a statement, revealed that Sonko and his people are planning to harm her for refusing to cooperate with them.

As a result, she reported the issue to the Karen police station citing fear for her life.

According to her, Mike Sonko has been pushing her to accept to be a key witness in two cases against Justice Juma Chitembwe and Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu.

The woman further said Sonko threatened to share her erotic video with the public if his demands were not met.

Apparently, he wanted 20 million Kenyan shillings from Governor Kananu so that he does not share the video and audio clips.

Nkatha, who is a close confidant of Kananu, described Sonko as a jinxed man who is out for revenge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST