Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was today engaged in running battles with residents of Kondele in Kisumu after they stoned his convoy while it snaked through the slums in search of votes ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This occurred after Ruto admitted that he has avoided the Luo Nyanza region for some time and is now ready to have a conversation with the region.

Speaking in a consultative meeting with UDA supporters drawn from the region in Kisumu, Ruto confessed that the successive governments have sidelined the region.

He said that he and other leaders have not treated the region with the respect it deserves and that he has personally never made any efforts to reach out to the Luo Nation.

“We have not treated Nyanza well. Many at my level have made the situation worse by not listening to their issues,” Ruto said.

Ruto, who is on a three-day tour in the region, urged the residents to vote for a candidate who can listen to them and solve their problems.

“Governance is too important to be left to politicians alone. That is why we have to agree on what the priority for Nyanza is.

“This time around we need to vote for a plan and not personalities,” he said.

The DP was presented with several things that residents would wish he looked into if he clinches the presidency come next year.

Ruto promised to look into the issues presented to him if he wins the elections.

He said that the region had a lot of issues that needed to be solved, starting with the sugar sector.

“I want us to critically have a conversation and discussion on the priorities and the agenda you want us to address when we form the next government,” the DP said.

