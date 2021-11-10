Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen is a hive of activity as Kenyans from all walks of life flock there for political meetings.

According to Robert Alai, Ruto’s neighbours are complaining that the regular political meetings that take place in his official residence daily are becoming a nuisance.

Those who visit Ruto’s Karen residence for meetings and handouts cause heavy traffic jams on the public road that leads to his so-called ‘hustler mansion’.

The road is always jammed as early as 5 AM.

“The sitting Deputy President has turned the area near his official residence to this on a working day.

From 5 AM it’s jammed. Neighbours can’t even leave for their work,” Alai wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.