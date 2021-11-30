Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government is planning to punish Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who has refused to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Uhuru, who is retiring in 2022, is pressuring leaders led by Mudavadi to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

However, Mudavadi, according to impeccable sources, is in advanced talks with Deputy President William Ruto with the possibility of forming a coalition in 2022.

According to Itumbi, Mudavadi’s latest move has angered state functionaries who are now using Kenya Revenue Authority to harass the former Deputy Prime Minister.

According to Itumbi, KRA has slapped Mudavadi with a Tax Arrears demand letter which is to the tune of millions of shillings.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting that: 1. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has slapped ANC Presidential Candidate Musalia Mudavadi with a Tax Arrears demand letter. … IT IS SO DECLASSIFIED!,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

