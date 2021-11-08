Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 November 2021 – An unidentified slay queen has sparked reactions on social media after she turned up at Fabriq Lounge in Kisumu scantily dressed.

The dress she was wearing exposed her boobs to anyone interested to see them.

She shamelessly posed for photos and allowed them to be posted online, knowing well that the internet never forgets.

Ladies, such dresses should be worn in the house and not in public.

See photos.

