Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – A rogue driver risks being arrested and his driving license revoked after he was captured on a viral video risking the lives of innocent motorists.

The seemingly well-to-do driver, who was driving a Range Rover while drunk and speeding on a busy road, hit another vehicle and almost ran over a cyclist while overtaking dangerously and escaped.

However, luck was not on his side after a motorbike rider and some cyclists who witnessed the incident chased him.

The deranged man almost caused multiple accidents as he tried to escape on the busy road.

He was finally cornered after some distance and when he was ejected from his posh Range Rover, it was discovered that he was drunk like a skunk.

The dramatic incident was captured on a dashboard camera and the video shared widely on social media.

This is just madness.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.