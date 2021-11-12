Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Popular actor, Shaniqwa, had a candid interview with one of the popular vernacular presenters where he opened up on his struggle with depression.

Shaniqwa emotionally narrated how he fell into depression and turned into an alcoholic after his acting career flopped.

His slay queen wife, identified as Naomi Jemutai, left him after he went broke.

He disappeared with their son and after some time, he dumped the innocent child outside his rented single room in Kayole.

Shaniqwa has been bringing up his son singlehandedly as his wife eats life with a big spoon.

She is a typical slay queen as seen in the photos below.

