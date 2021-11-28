Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has revealed how Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata begged Former Raila Minister Raila Odinga to lobby for his candidature as the Senate Majority Whip.

While addressing a political gathering during Raila’s tour to Nyeri County yesterday, Kega disclosed that he was present at a meeting when the senator made his prayers known to the ODM party leader.

The Kieni legislator went ahead to state that Raila helped the Murang’a Senator, who was now running around badmouthing him, to get elected as the Majority Whip by successfully lobbying his party to endorse the leadership changes by the Jubilee party.

Consequently, Kang’ata was named as the Senate Majority Whip replacing Susan Kihika, who was removed from the position because of her close ties with Deputy President Willian Ruto.

“This I have to confess, I was in a meeting where Senator Kang’ata was looking for the seat as Majority Whip in the senate.

“He came and pleaded with Raila. Raila is the one who helped him get that seat,” Kanini revealed.

Additionally, Kega castigated the Murang’a senator for being ungrateful to the former Prime Minister by defecting to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“Raila helped him and that is true. However, when he was given the seat he ruined everything for himself.

“Surely, we have to be grateful when somebody does something good,” Kega stated.

Similarly, Kega revealed how Raila plucked Senator Isaac Mwaura from the gutters and made him an MP, saying the ODM leader had helped the Kikuyu community a lot.

“Senator Issac Mwaura was taken from where he was and he was given a nomination to Parliament by Raila.

“Racheal Shebesh was also handed her first nomination to parliament by Raila,” Kega added.

