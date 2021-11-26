Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – Wiper Party held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) yesterday, where it unveiled former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as its presidential candidate in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

However, contrary to the norm, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ stole the entire show as opposed to Kalonzo, who was supposed to be the man of the moment.

The ODM MP became an instant sensation and the center of attention during his short and cheerful speech to Wiper delegates at Kasarani Sports Stadium, where he urged Kalonzo to use all methods feasible to make sure that his people are not left out of the government after the 2022 General Election.

Kajwang’ poured praise on the Wiper boss in the presence of his own boss Raila Odinga, saying that his impeccable skills in the field of diplomacy gave him an upper hand in becoming part of next term’s government.

“His Excellency you are endowed with diplomacy. You are an advocate for so many years.

“My plea to you Steve, use your talent, use your skills, whichever way you find it, find a way to take us to government,” he said.

In what would be seen as a courting exercise by ODM lieutenants to their longstanding political accomplice, Kajwang stated that the common enemy for all opposition parties was corruption and exclusion in government.

On his part, Raila hinted at working with Kalonzo going forward, saying that they had a common mission that was yet to come true.

“I am sure that what Kalonzo wants is what Raila wants. Our road will meet again ahead,” Raila remarked.

The former Prime Minister further castigated his opponents who raised eyebrows after he was invited by the Wiper party during the event, saying that he was invited cordially by his former running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST