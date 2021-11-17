Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday November 17, 2021 – Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, has revealed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saved President Uhuru Kenyatta from an impending revolution.

According to Elachi, the handshake saved Uhuru from potentially being overthrown due to huge debts that had choked the country.

Speaking in an interview, Elachi revealed that Raila, in his straightforward way of operating, had reduced the state’s propensity of foreign borrowing that was getting Kenyans on the edge.

She explained that a huge chunk of the country’s debt was acquired during Uhuru’s first term with his Deputy, William Ruto, a time when Raila was firmly the leader of the Opposition.

“Everything we did was in the first five years.”

“In these three years Raila has been with us, we should thank God because if he was not with us, we would have a revolution in Kenya today.”

“Let’s thank God that he looked at us and thought ‘Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, you must take this man’.”

“This Government (including DP William Ruto) worked together for five years.”

“This government borrowed money in those five years,” stated Elachi.

“During Raila’s time, the President has not borrowed money,” she equivocally added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST