Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – Police were dispatched to Equity Bank on Angawa Avenue in Kisumu after four armed robbers raided the facility at 11 am on Tuesday.

The robbers reportedly entered the Equity banking hall disguised as customers.

After they gained entry, they threw a tear gas canister on the floor, forcing some of the customers and staff members to run out.

Eyewitnesses raised the alarm, prompting police to respond.

At least 30 police officers were dispatched to smoke out the thugs.

The thugs engaged police officers in a fierce gun battle during the sting operation that was led by Nyanza regional police commander Karanja Muiruri before they were cornered.

Below is a short clip showing how the cops stormed the bank like commandos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.