Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Akothee has thanked her boyfriend Nelly Oaks for taking care of her after she was admitted to the hospital last week.

Nelly put all his businesses aside to take care of Akothee.

He would even take her to the toilet and sleep at the hospital to make sure she is okay.

Below are photos of Nelly attending to Akothee in hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.