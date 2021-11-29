Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Former Mukuruweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has given his two cents on former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga’s prediction that Deputy President William Ruto will beat ODM Leader Raila Odinga badly in the 2022 polls.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Kabando said the prediction is not farfetched because opinion polls have proved so too.

He also said he is of the same view and further asked Kenyans to stop attacking the former CJ for speaking the truth as it is, at least for now.

“My pal Willy Mutunga is spot on. William Ruto will beat Raila Odinga if the election was today. Credible pollsters have said it too.

“I share this view. So stop trolling CJ emeritus for simply airing a prediction.

“Raila’s team should find out the impact of the Raila Nyeri tour,” he said.

However, Kabando said a lot will change ahead of the 2022 polls considering that it is several months away.

“253 days is a long long time in politics. A day in politics is eternity. New issues will jell. Dynamics will shift, and shift again.

“Ruto is rebranding, spreading self while Raila is mostly propelled by self-seekers who had branded him a monster, evil. Chicanery,” he added.

Mutunga, in an interview with a local media house, said that based on current trends, Ruto will win the 2022 polls; a prediction that has attracted criticism from a section of Kenyans.

