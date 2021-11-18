Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, is a happy man after President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Law of Succession (Amendment) Bill 2019 which he sponsored in the National Assembly.

Uhuru signed into law the bill prohibiting secret lovers from getting a share of the wealth of a person in case they die.

According to the visibly jubilant Kaluma, the move is a big win for men and a big loss for slay queens who emerge to claim men’s wealth when they die.

“Today [yesterday] is my happiest day as a legislator! Strangers who have been pirating on the property of the dead have been stopped!”

“Only persons who contracted valid marriage with the deceased will now claim the estate of the deceased,” Kaluma stated.

The MP rejoiced that the law only protects the children of the deceased and not ‘woman-eaters’.

“Children have also been protected, whether or not their biological parents were married. Slay queens and woman-eaters have fallen!” the MP celebrated.

The Bill sponsored by Kaluma sought to amend the definition of the word dependant so as to lockout illegitimate spouses from inheriting the property of a deceased person.

