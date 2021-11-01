Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Wiper Democratic Movement counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, are broke, going by the revelations made by revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai.

On Saturday, Alai claimed that during their campaign in Western Kenya, Kalonzo and Mudavadi, who are members of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), presented their budget to KANU Chairman Gideon Moi to finance it.

However, Gideon, who is a billionaire thanks to his late father’s inheritance, refused to fund their campaigns, urging Mudavadi that he cannot fund a campaign in his backyard.

Western Kenya or Mulembe Nation is Mudavadi’s political backyard and Gideon said he cannot waste his money to fund a campaign there.

“OKA presented a budget for Western Kenya tour on Wednesday to Gideon Moi to fund.

“Man Gidi said he can’t fund Mudavadi’s you’re in his stronghold.

“Gidi walked out of the meeting. Mudavadi and Kalonzo don’t have funds and Gideon Moi feels exploited.

“That’s what is killing OKA,” Alai claimed on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST