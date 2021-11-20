Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2021 – On Thursday this week, High Court Judge, Antony Mrima, made a landmark ruling where he sentenced Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, to four months in prison for ignoring court orders.

In his ruling, Justice Mrima accused Kinoti of ignoring a court order to return the guns he confiscated from renowned Nairobi businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi.

The Judge ordered Kinoti to surrender to prison authorities within seven days to commence his sentence.

He also ordered Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to issue an arrest warrant against Kinoti if he fails to report to Kamiti Maximum Prison in those seven days

Now, on Friday, Kinoti moved to court seeking orders to stop Mutyambai from arresting him.

In his application, Kinoti urged the court to suspend his sentencing or allow him to pay a fine of Sh 200,000.

The top detective argued Mrima erred in both law and fact in issuing a custodial sentence without an option of fine despite the crucial office he holds to serve the people of Kenya.

“I have been complying with the directions of the court while sending representatives as I have been attending national security meetings, conferences and gatherings,” Kinoti said in his application.

The Kenyan DAILY POST