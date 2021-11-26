Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and his Kesses counterpart, Mishra Kiprop, are now regretting attending Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Nandi County on Wednesday.

This is after they were heckled and booed in the presence of Ruto by angry residents due to their affiliations with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

At the rally, Keter was heckled by residents when he tried to address them in the presence of William Ruto.

In a leaked video, Keter says he had foreseen the resistance and wanted to snub Ruto’s rally to avoid humiliation.

“I had refused to attend the function but these people convinced me.

“The citizens had been charged towards me. If you listened keenly to the leaders, it was their plan.

“Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa started and was followed by Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa.

“If I knew, I would have avoided it,” Keter was heard speaking in the leaked video.

At the rally, other Ruto allies accused Keter of frustrating William Ruto’s effort to be the fifth President of Kenya.

Keter had earlier been adversely mentioned by leaders who spoke at the rally, challenging him to apologize to the DP for constantly disrespecting him.

“We are all working towards ensuring the DP becomes the fifth president and there are those people, including Keter, who are stumbling blocks, people of such nature should not be given positions in society even that position of becoming a chairperson of the firewood splitters association,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said.

At the same meeting, Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop was also met with jeers and boos after rising to address residents.

Angered by their actions, Mishra told off the goons, saying that he is not seeking their votes.

“I don’t want votes, I want Kalenjins…I love Kalenjins…there is no problem, we are together,” Mishra said amid jeers from the crowd.

