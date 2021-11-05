Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has commented following an explosive press briefing by his estranged wife Lilian Ng’ang’a yesterday.

Mutua, who is currently in New York, US, borrowed Max Ehrmann’s poem ‘Desiderata’ to seemingly respond to his former partner.

In the quote, the governor averred that he intended to be on good terms with everyone and maintain silence on the matter.

“Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.”

“Enjoying an early morning sun basking in Boston. Early morning run in New York. It was 5 degrees Celsius,” Mutua wrote.

In the press briefing, Lilian accused Mutua of threatening to kill her in a series of messages after they parted ways.

“Mr. Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No. 1, and threatened to crush me to ash, as he takes away everything I have and own.”

“Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use.

“He also threatened to harm persons close to me.”

Mutua and Lillian announced that they had parted ways on August 15.

Mutua disclosed that their separation was imminent and that the two were not destined together.

“Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage.

“We are on amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly,” Mutua’s statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST