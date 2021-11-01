Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 November 2021 – Controversial South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is head over heels in love.

The 35-year-old socialite found herself in the arms of yet another Ben 10, months after breaking up with her previous Ben 10 over infidelity.

The new young man warming her bed seems to be very romantic if the latest video that she posted is anything to go by.

In the video, the clout-chasing socialite can be heard appreciating her Ben 10 after he surprised her with flowers and promises him mind-blowing sex.

“Zodwa Wabantu is not perfect. She is living her best life,” she captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.