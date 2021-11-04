Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our Client Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is looking to fill a position of a Secretariat. Successful candidates will provide coordination and administrative support services for the advancement of their goals.
Position: Secretariat
Location: Nairobi.
Responsibilities.
- Assist in Membership recruitment and
- Provide secretarial duties and organizing activities for the association including but not limited to the following meetings members and officials ,meetings with various state organs,meeting with other
- Assist members of the association in developing the members profiles
- Manage and prepare content for the association website as may be directed by the secretary or any other authorised
- Address Members’ advocacy issues from the sectors by supporting engagements with relevant government agencies, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders,
- Facilitate execution of Government engagements & Policy Monitoring to ensure ease of doing business for members;
- Support in resources mobilization towards addressing Association This will include following up members’ subscriptions and other payments that may be levied to members from time to time.
- Assist in the publishing and circulating Periodic Association newsletter with relevant information content to member
- Participate in Database Development, updating and maintenance for key contacts to enhance APMA services and network
- Support APMA initiatives to grow the members by recruiting, developing and retaining
- Follow up members’ subscription within the first quarter of the
- Establish an E-Library for all the association documents and records such as minutes, correspondences, financial records (bank statements, invoices, receipts, financial statements etc)
- Come up with a template for members profile that will capture key information about members such us their products, location, key management staff etc
- Work with a consultant for a robust website with members’ profiles, links to members’ websites, and posting of relevant news to the
- Create and manage official social media accounts for the organization such as Facebooks, WhatsApps group(s) twitter etc to ensure ease of communication with
- Prepare a Calendar of Board and Members meeting at the end of each year for the next year and present the same to the Board for
- Create a database of key stakeholders and update the same regularly with
- Prepare a periodical electronic newsletter updating members of various issues such as APMA achievements, upcoming expos, new government regulations, relevant information from affiliated bodies, Government tenders, relevant training etc
Skills & Qualifications.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Management,Business Information or its related
- At least three (3) years’ experience in Trade and / or in a Business advocacy
- Demonstrated first hand experience in Trade and business advocacy
- In-depth knowledge of industrial Sectors in Kenya and willingness to learn global
- Strong and a confident communicator with good presentation
- Excellent relationship management and networking
- Effective organizational skills and ability to
How To Apply
If you Qualify and up to the challenge,send your CV to jobs@employd.co.ke,email subject Secretariat. Kindly indicate expected Salary. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
