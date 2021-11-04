Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our Client Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is looking to fill a position of a Secretariat. Successful candidates will provide coordination and administrative support services for the advancement of their goals.

Position: Secretariat

Location: Nairobi.

Responsibilities.

Assist in Membership recruitment and

Provide secretarial duties and organizing activities for the association including but not limited to the following meetings members and officials ,meetings with various state organs,meeting with other

Assist members of the association in developing the members profiles

Manage and prepare content for the association website as may be directed by the secretary or any other authorised

Address Members’ advocacy issues from the sectors by supporting engagements with relevant government agencies, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders,

Facilitate execution of Government engagements & Policy Monitoring to ensure ease of doing business for members;

Support in resources mobilization towards addressing Association This will include following up members’ subscriptions and other payments that may be levied to members from time to time.

Assist in the publishing and circulating Periodic Association newsletter with relevant information content to member

Participate in Database Development, updating and maintenance for key contacts to enhance APMA services and network

Support APMA initiatives to grow the members by recruiting, developing and retaining

Follow up members’ subscription within the first quarter of the

Establish an E-Library for all the association documents and records such as minutes, correspondences, financial records (bank statements, invoices, receipts, financial statements etc)

Come up with a template for members profile that will capture key information about members such us their products, location, key management staff etc

Work with a consultant for a robust website with members’ profiles, links to members’ websites, and posting of relevant news to the

Create and manage official social media accounts for the organization such as Facebooks, WhatsApps group(s) twitter etc to ensure ease of communication with

Prepare a Calendar of Board and Members meeting at the end of each year for the next year and present the same to the Board for

Create a database of key stakeholders and update the same regularly with

Prepare a periodical electronic newsletter updating members of various issues such as APMA achievements, upcoming expos, new government regulations, relevant information from affiliated bodies, Government tenders, relevant training etc

Skills & Qualifications.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management,Business Information or its related

At least three (3) years’ experience in Trade and / or in a Business advocacy

Demonstrated first hand experience in Trade and business advocacy

In-depth knowledge of industrial Sectors in Kenya and willingness to learn global

Strong and a confident communicator with good presentation

Excellent relationship management and networking

Effective organizational skills and ability to

How To Apply

If you Qualify and up to the challenge,send your CV to jobs@employd.co.ke,email subject Secretariat. Kindly indicate expected Salary. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.