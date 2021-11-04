Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our Client Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is looking to fill a position of a Secretariat. Successful candidates will provide coordination and administrative support services for the advancement of their goals.

Position: Secretariat

Location: Nairobi.

Responsibilities.

  • Assist in Membership recruitment and
  • Provide secretarial duties and organizing activities for the association including but not limited to the following meetings members and officials ,meetings with various state organs,meeting with other
  • Assist members of the association in developing the members profiles
  • Manage and prepare content for the association website as may be directed by the secretary or any other authorised
  • Address Members’ advocacy issues   from the sectors by supporting engagements with relevant government agencies, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders,
  • Facilitate execution of Government engagements & Policy Monitoring to ensure ease of doing business for members;
  • Support in resources mobilization towards addressing Association This will include following up members’ subscriptions and other payments that may be levied to members from time to time.
  • Assist in the publishing and circulating Periodic Association newsletter with relevant information content to member
  • Participate in Database Development, updating and maintenance for key contacts            to enhance APMA services and network
  • Support APMA initiatives to grow the members by recruiting, developing and retaining
  • Follow up members’ subscription within the first quarter of the
  • Establish an E-Library for all the association documents and records such as minutes, correspondences, financial records (bank statements, invoices, receipts, financial statements etc)
  • Come up with a template for members profile that will capture key information about members such us their products, location, key management staff etc
  • Work with a consultant for a robust website with members’ profiles, links to members’ websites, and posting of relevant news to the
  • Create and manage official social media accounts for the organization such as Facebooks, WhatsApps group(s) twitter etc to ensure ease of communication with
  • Prepare a Calendar of Board and Members meeting at the end of each year for the next year and present the same to the Board for
  • Create a database of key stakeholders and update the same regularly with
  • Prepare a periodical electronic newsletter updating members of various issues such as APMA achievements, upcoming expos, new government regulations, relevant information from affiliated bodies, Government tenders, relevant training etc

Skills & Qualifications.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Management,Business Information or its related
  • At least three (3) years’ experience in Trade and / or in a Business advocacy
  • Demonstrated first hand experience in Trade and business advocacy
  • In-depth knowledge of industrial Sectors in Kenya   and willingness to learn global
  • Strong and a confident communicator with good presentation
  • Excellent relationship management and networking
  • Effective organizational skills and ability to

How To Apply

If you Qualify and up to the challenge,send your CV to jobs@employd.co.ke,email subject Secretariat. Kindly indicate expected Salary. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

