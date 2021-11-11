Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 November 2021 – Renowned songstress and media personality, Sanaipei Tande, has confirmed rumours that she refused to sire a child with Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni.

Speaking in an interview, Sanaipei said that when she was working at Kiss FM, Maina Kageni approached her and suggested that they should have a child together.

He was so serious about the matter that he offered to pay her Sh 500,000 and change her life completely.

However, she declined the request.

According to Sanaipei, she declined the offer because she was young and was focused on building her career.

“Maina told me when I had just joined Kiss 100 Fm even before I was given my show.

“He said that if I never wanted to work another day in my life, I give him a child.

“I declined the request, at the time I was still a baby, I was just 21,” Sanaipei said.

Asked about her current relationship status, the beautiful songstress revealed she is dating but she prefers to keep her boyfriend under wraps at the moment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.