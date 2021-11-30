Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Controversial city politician and Samidoh’s side chick, Karen Nyamu, has officially ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The city lawyer was welcomed by Ruto himself into the UDA family in a meeting graced by LSK President Nelson Havi and EALA MP, Simon Mbugua, at the DP’s official residence in Karen.

She was also endorsed by Ruto to contest the Nairobi Senate seat on a UDA ticket in the upcoming elections.

“I was honoured to be officially endorsed by the UDA party to contest for Senator in Nairobi County 2022.”

”We fully support William Samoei Ruto’s vision to change our economic model in the interest of Kenyans.

“Mpango ni bottom-up (Bottom-up is the plan),” she stated.

The development came a few days after Havi officially announced he had joined UDA and the Ruto-led Hustler Nation.

Nyamu, who has been the subject of a publicised relationship with celebrated Kikuyu musician Samidoh, had recently expressed confidence that she would get the resources to mount a serious campaign in 2022.

”As I can tell you now, I’ll be vying in 2022, you might think I have a million in the bank for campaigns.”

“The reality is I will spend a million on the ground, from wherever it shall come from. Let me tell you, Jeff, I believe in myself,” she affirmed.

The Nairobi Water and sewerage director was an aspirant for Nairobi Woman Representative, where she unsuccessfully sought the Jubilee party ticket in 2017.

