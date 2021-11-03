Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has flown to the United States of America with his side chick turned baby mama Karen Nyamu.

Samidoh is on a music tour in the US that will last for 2 months and Karen had to tag along.

She flaunted air tickets on her social platforms to send a message to critics.

They left the country yesterday aboard an Emirates plane.

The controversial lawyer and politician has been dating the Mugithi singer for quite some time.

She recently revealed in an interview that she is the one who seduced Samidoh after they met in a political rally where he was invited to perform and described him as a charming man.

She is expecting her second child with the singer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.