Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Yesterday, social media was awash with rumours that Samidoh left his wife, Edday, and flew to the US with his side chick, Karen Nyamu.

Karen fuelled the rumours after she posted her air ticket and that of Samidoh on her Instagram page before he left the country yesterday, leading to speculations that she is accompanying him to the US for his music tour.

However, Samidoh has clarified that he was not flying to the same destination as Karen Nyamu.

He said he was flying to the US while she was traveling to Dubai.

He dared Karen Nyamu to prove that they are together after he landed in Dallas, where he was received by promoters who are organizing his music tour that will last for 2 months.

Here’s the video.

