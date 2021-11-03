Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – Seasoned TV journalist, Sam Ogina, has denied that he was dating Jacque Maribe as alleged by Eric Omondi.

In a Twitter post, Ogina rubbished Eric Omondi’s allegations that he was dating the controversial TV girl in 2012, adding that at the time, he was courting his current wife Priscathi Njeri Oguna.

He further threatened to sue the controversial comedian for defamation.

“I Sam Ogina wish to categorically deny the allegations by Eric Omondi that I was dating Maribe in 2012.

“What he posted is false and defaming and let him rest assured that I am coming for him.

“At the time I was dating my lovely wife Njeri,” Ogina wrote.

For the avoidance of doubt, he posted a photo of him and Njeri at the same party in 2012.

He claims that Eric was eyeing Njeri but she turned down his advances.

He further threatened to release dirty photos that he was sending to Njeri.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is me and Njeri at the same party in 2012.

“Eric had long eyed Njeri and he has never gotten over the fact that she chose me and we are married.

“Eric, provoke me further and I will release the disgusting skeleton pictures you used to send her,” he wrote.

