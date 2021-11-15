Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, against endorsing a candidate in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Uhuru and Raila seem to have already settled on Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, as the man who will be the City‘s Governor in 2022.

Wanyonyi, who is being referred to as a ‘handshake candidate’, has already received support from Raila Odinga himself and his wife, Mama Ida Odinga.

However, speaking on Sunday, Sakaja who is also interested in the Nairobi Governor position faulted the idea of having a preferred candidate for the top post.

“They should not impose [a candidate] on us.”

“In 2017, a candidate [who] was imposed [on voters] in Nairobi ended up getting 5,000 votes.”

“This is not 2007.”

“Voters nowadays are online and sophisticated,” Sakaja said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST