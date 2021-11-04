Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Manager – Area Sales – (21000580)

We are pleased to announce the vacancy for an Area Sales Manager within the Channel, Sales & Distribution Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Detailed Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager – Regional Sales the position holder will be in charge of effective management of agents & sub-agents in the assigned area, growing the agents/sub-agents business to ensure availability of M-PESA services in the area at all times. Indirect generation of sales revenue through effective management of Safaricom Business and Dealer distribution in the assigned area.

Responsibilities

Grow Sales within the Area by developing innovative ways of increasing/growing airtime sales, Mpesa Float availability and terminal sales at the Point of Purchase; Value added services and connections

Executing to Win through Embedment of Safaricom effective execution daily (SEED) practices towards best in class execution of Trade activities.

Indirect generation of sales revenue through effective management of Safaricom Business in the assigned area

Effective implementation of distribution strategy in the trade to achieve availability and grow sales within the assigned area.

Ensure achievement of set sales and usage targets i.e. Monthly, quarterly, semiannually or annually.

Prepare, plan and execute Area Sales programs aimed at market penetration

Ensure shops are well branded according to Safaricom standards & ensure stores are well stocked and sell at recommended sales prices.

Effective implementation of market penetration strategy in the trade and distribution of all Safaricom products within the territory

Route mapping and route coverage monitoring of sales team while conducting marketing intelligence.

Coaching and Capability development for the sales team

Qualifications

Degree in a business-related field.

Must have at least 4 years working experience in sales and distribution, of which 2 years must be in leading a sales team in sales growth and revenue generation.

Exceptional leadership and people management skills

Excellent knowledge of Safaricom products and services.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (articulate) coupled with good listening and critical reasoning skills.

Professional Sales training will be a strong advantage

Proactive, confident, energetic and able to work under pressure with a positive attitude and use good organization skills.

Mentoring/coaching skills/experience

Must be willing to work anywhere in the country

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Senior Manager – Regional Sales – (21000582)

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy within the Channel, Sales & Distribution Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated belowBrief Description

Reporting to the Head of Department – Regional Operations Department, the position holder will manage sales and distribution aspects in within given regions. This role will also be responsible for Driving Customer obsession agenda, Driving New GSM, Financial services and Terminal customers, Growing the existing business and providing leadership to the sales Teams and Partners in the assigned region.

Responsibilities

Effectively Drive Customer Obsession Initiatives to drive NPS in the Regions

Provide the Positive leadership and Energy and attitude to the sales team below them to drive the People and Performance Management agenda within the Region.

Drive innovative Regional Business Strategies to drive the set Business KPIS on Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Targets.

Effectively implement market penetration strategy in the trade for the assigned Targets

Drive Acquisition of new customers and enforcing the compliance standards

Drive Effective execution Tactics to Ensure 100% adherence to Sales Force Effectiveness routines and tools both individually and the team

Grow Right Execution daily scores for the region month on month

Assistance with the change management process within the teams and the business

Ensure all revenue targets are achieved

To ensure all agent outlets are consistently audited

Drive Trade Compliance on Safaricom Branding Standards by enforcing the PICOS within the assigned Region

Develop working relationships with other stake holders within assigned region.

Develop sales programs aimed at swift and efficient market penetration.

Ensure effective and efficient reporting is done within the teams/market

Demonstration of Coaching for performance with teams

Rigor in demonstrating compliance on regulatory and internal policies

Qualifications

Degree in a business-related discipline

Must have at least 10 years working experience in a sales environment, of which 5 years should be in an FMCG/Telco Industry- 2 years’ experience on People management

Excellent knowledge of Safaricom products and services

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (articulate) coupled with good listening and critical reasoning skills

Proactive, confident, energetic and able to work under pressure with a positive attitude and use good organization skills

Must be willing to work anywhere in the country

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

M-Pesa Africa: Local Acceptance Manager – (21000587)

We are pleased to announce the subject career opportunity within Commercial (M-Pesa Africa) reporting to the Senior Manager-Business Payments.

Role Description

M-Pesa, is a pioneer and global market leader in mobile money. From starting in 2007 as a convenient means by which the unbanked and underbanked can send money digitally, M-Pesa has now grown to offer millions of customers financial services, enterprise, merchant, and retail solutions. We are proud of our work in enabling the digital economy in our markets, and in driving financial inclusion.

M-Pesa is now making strides to strengthen its offering to businesses in our operating countries, making it easier for them to get onboarded and to accept M-Pesa payments across channels, including in-store payments, online payments, and payments through social media.

In your role, you will be driving M-Pesa’s “local payments acceptance” strategy and products. Your responsibilities will centre on driving the strategy and the solutions to support the acquisition and onboarding of businesses across our 7 M-Pesa markets. This includes strategic tasks such as deep-diving into the competitive landscapes of each country and understanding the needs of businesses and consumers, as well as tactical tasks such as digitizing and streamlining the on-boarding process for merchants across our 7 markets and driving the development of acceptance methods for merchants.

You are expected to work together with your commercial counterparts in each of the local M-Pesa markets. You are expected to share best practices, contribute to their strategies, and take responsibility for deliverables. You will also serve as the “linchpin” between the technical product teams and the commercial teams in the M-Pesa markets.

You will play a pivotal role in enabling over 50m M-Pesa customers to pay for goods & services with M-Pesa, and growing our base of over 300k businesses that accept M-Pesa.

Responsibilities

Catalyze merchant growth in each market:

Co-create the business plans and drive advocacy with regional CEO for merchant acquisition and engagement budget, develop acceleration plans.

Trusted advisor to M-Pesa Heads: share pricing, product, and execution best practices from across the M-Pesa footprint.

Drive a level of rigor across markets in running the merchant business through monthly forums, ad-hoc workshops, etc.

Develop and Own Local Acceptance Proposition and Roadmap:

Oversee digital self-onboarding and MSME online (payment links, shop front, QR, etc.) strategy and delivery.

Drive the thinking around the local developer community and create an ecosystem around open APIs and the business homepage.

Drive the merchant super app roadmap including prioritization and unblocking issues for the team of squads incl. POs, ensure co-creation with the SFC team.

Liaise with the financial services team to design and launch merchant credit, insurance, and savings solutions in-app.

Reimagine the business portal to cater to business (MSME to global corporate) needs, drive execution in partnership with the SFC team.

Create the merchant rewards strategy in partnership with loyalty colleagues and drive execution within the merchant product suite.

Drive multi-acceptance and POS strategy and execution for local businesses (MSME/gov/nat corporate).

Develop and drive the Agent Proposition & Roadmap:

Reimagine the agent experience via the super-app channel.

Future-proofing of the agent business model through engagement and retention including e-commerce, financial services opportunities, and loyalty schemes.

Lead agent centred research and prototype with select agents.

Track emerging P2P float sharing and liquidity management models.

Qualifications

Apply if you have:

Bachelor’s degree is required, a master’s degree in a related field is preferred.

7+ years of professional experience with at least 5 years in payments and/or mobile money/merchant acquiring.

in payments and/or mobile money/merchant acquiring. Extensive budgeting experience.

Expertise in developing partnerships with third parties.

Experience driving product roadmaps and working with agile squads in product development.

International experience and multicultural sensitivity.

Analytical bent of mind, a structured thinker with strong business acumen.

Self-starter with exceptional people, presentation, and communication skills.

Solid influencing and negotiation skills.

Passion for, and commitment to driving mobile money growth and innovation.

We are happy if you have:

Agile certification.

What you can expect from us:

We live the spirit values of M-Pesa Africa: Customer Focus; Innovation; Experiment & be bold; Teamwork.

We believe in a fair and robust interview process

We have a robust flexible total reward scheme

Dedicated support and mentoring/coaching

Opportunity to develop and progress – plus a solid dedication to work-life integration. It all means you’ll have everything you need to advance your career and achieve your full potential.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Technical Lead – Digital Channel Analytics, Digital Identity and Security – (21000206)

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated belowDetailed Description

Reporting to the Software Engineering Lead, the role holder is required to research and design the most robust security architecture for Safaricom Digital Channel Projects and Platforms. Work closely with all organization security and risk groups and solution architects. Providing technical guidance to front-end and back-end engineers on security items and best practices. Make sure applications comply with industry security standards as required. Make sure data is secure with the required accessibility and encryption. In liaison with digital product owners, lead in the digital technical delivery of channel security strategy development and execution. Develop a “digital” identity strategy for the digital platforms and implementation & operations plan. Put the logging mechanism for every activity in digital channel applications and conduct a regular audit. Collect logs from every component, including all transactions and each API call, to put centralized monitoring in place.

Responsibilities

Regular team and one-on-one engagements

Build the technical digital skillset according to the fit for future program

Team technical leadership and performance management

Provide technical leadership in architecture and providing oversight on implementation; designing programs that drive channel digital analytics, security and identity.

Provide leadership in evaluation, recommendation and documentation of current and proposed changes to system and application processes pertaining to digital channel analytics, security and identity.

Lead will review, propose, document and publish design and standards that will guide in implementation of digital channel analytics, security and identity.

Guide the organization develop digital channel analytics strategy in liason with the data management and business intelligence teams.

Responsible for digital channel analytics architecture evolution .

Technical lead in delivery of digital channel analytics in the organisation.

Guide the organization develop digital channel security and digital identity strategy in liason with the risk and security teams.

Responsible for digital channel security and digital identity architecture evolution.

Responsible in delivery of digital channel security implementation.

Responsible in delivery of digital Identity for digital channels in liason with the security team.

Responsible for evolving to a micro-services architecture for all digital solutions and evolving to modern architectures and frameworks for security and analytics applications.

Responsible for driving the DevSecOps culture within the chatbot engineering team.

Responsible for giving technical leadership in CI/CD pipeline automation for security and data engineering on the digital channels.

Responsible for driving the Agile culture within chatbot engineering team.

Responsible for coaching all IT members on agile and ensure all digital products are delivered using agile methodology

E2E accountability for systems support including and not limited to MTTR, SLA, individual and global incidents

E2E accountability for building automated monitoring for all digital channels

E2E accountability for building proactive controls based on machine learning and similar techniques

Accountable for all developed digital channel security and identity implementation.

Accountable for digital channel anaytics implementation.

Qualifications

Strong knowledge of software architecture.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

5-8+ years of working experience in application and software development, working in application development environment.

Proficiency in a modern coding language such as: Java, C#, Python, JavaScript etc.

Deep back-end development skills with proficiency in modern coding languages such as: Java, C#, Python, JavaScript etc.

Understanding of front-end web development principles and technologies (HTML/CSS)

Machine Learning and data analysis skills. Capability to apply machine learning automated analytical model building that helps the machine to identify patterns and make informed decisions based on that data.

Proven development experience on AWS Cloud, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and/or IBM Cloud etc.

Effective communication skills e.g. fluent soft skills. Strong communication skills; the ability to convey complex technical details to all audiences

Ability to learn quickly

Familiarity with CI/CD solutions and DevSecOps principles

Development experience in agile teams, with strong product development and collaboration skills.

Must be have experience in developing and implementing algorithms.

You can create compelling and articulate arguments to Senior Leadership when presenting or negotiating on projects

Develop an enterprise wide technical strategy to effectively adopt technologies related to digital identity and security.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

DevOps Full Stack Engineer

We are pleased to announce the following Position in the Digital IT Department within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the DIT Operations Manager, the position holder will be responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, emergency response, security and capacity planning.

Key Responsibilities

Building software to help operations and support teams. This entails proactively building and implementing services, including end to ed monitoring, scripting and automation, modern tooling and maintenance software

Providing software-related operations support, including managing level two and level three incident and problem management

Creating prototypes, designing and building modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycle, develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome

Estimating user and technical stories, designing and developing code, writing and executing unit and integration tests, and supporting testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests

Performing peer reviews, collaborating with architects and other developers to produce “just enough” design, and ensuring that enough technical documentation and training is provided for reference and operational support

Documenting “tribal” knowledge and constant upkeep of the playbooks and runbooks to ensure teams get the information they need right when they need it.

Managing technical debt as part of daily activities

Developing and executing automation scripts and maintenance jobs

Conducting peer reviews and maintaining coding standards

Managing incidents as level two and level three support

Managing problems as level two and level three support

Estimating user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog

Designing modules according to user stories, UX/UI designs, and technical stories

Developing solutions according to module designs and deploy using delivery pipeline

Developing and execute unit and integration tests; support testing against user and technical story acceptance tests

Reviewing design and architecture to guarantee service availability, performance and resilience

Qualifications

Master’s or bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field

Three to five years of work experience in programming and /or systems analysis applying agile frameworks

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD

Experience working with multiple programming and markup languages, such as Android, IoS, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming

Strong knowledge of software architecture principles

Experience working in cloud-native environments

Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred

Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred

Competency in UX/UI principles and practices preferred

How to Apply

Apply for the job here