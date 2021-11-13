Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 13 November 2021 – Former K24 journalist, Naomi Wanjiku Njenga, has died from pregnancy-related complications.

She lost her life on Friday, November 12th in a city hospital to the utter shock of her family and friends.

The late Naomi worked as a producer at K24 TV before she quit to start her own media and event organizing company.

Several journalists took to social media to mourn the deceased journalist after news of her untimely death surfaced online.

“It’s a black Friday to us, am soo down. When you entered that maternity room you were full expectation to hold the baby you have been waiting with a lot of joy.

“But we never knew that’s where Jesus was waiting for you, to take you home.

“It’s sad to accept you are gone to be with the lord.

“We talked few days ago, without knowing it was the last chat with you.

“Your show for kids was awesome.

“It’s heartbreaking to type rest in peace Naomi Wanjiku Njenga my friend, colleague and a woman of great Heart. Huruka uhoro mwana witu,” wrote Kameme TV’s Ngugi Karanja.

Another journalist Naomi Wanjiku Kigotho wrote:

“Naomi Wanjiku Njenga what a soul. I joined k24 when you were part of the production team your passion zeal and dedication motivated us to work even harder.

“Your passing on today has really robbed me of a great friend, mentor and colleague. Fare thee well…it’s too much for me😥😥”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST