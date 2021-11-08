Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – The Jubilee Party has announced the date of the National Delegates Convention.

In a statement released by the Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the ruling party stated that the convention would be held on November 30, 2021.

The NDC will be held in Kasarani in line with the party’s constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 7.1:1 and 7.1:2 of the Jubilee Party constitution, a meeting of the National Delegates Convention shall be convened at 10.00 am at Kasarani,” the statement read in part.

Tuju also gave notice of the agenda of this year’s NDC. The convention will seek to review, formulate and, or approve all policies of the party.

In addition, the meeting will see the consideration, amendment, reviewing and possible ratification of Jubilee’s constitution to ensure it complies with the Constitution of Kenya, the Political Parties Act and the Elections Act among other laws.

The party will also consider, amend, review or ratify the party rules and regulations to ensure compliance with the three.

During the convention, Jubilee will also consider matters referred to the NDC by the National Executive Committee or the National Governing Council, among them expulsion of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies from the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST