Wednesday November 17, 2021 – Bungoma Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani has officially joined William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking after defecting from Ford Kenya, Ngome said that Ford Kenya, the party that propelled him and Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to leadership, was now a dead party and will be so hard for anyone to win an elective seat on its ticket.

Kibanani vowed to give Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula a run for his money in next years’ elections stating that he has received the blessings of Governor Wangamati to run for the Senate position.

“I have already spoken to Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi who have given me a go-ahead to join UDA,” Ngome stated.

Kibanani blamed Wetangula for the underdevelopment in the region saying it was high time he is voted out.

“When you are a woman and you build a house with a man, when you divorce, ensure you destroy it so that everyone starts anew,” Ngome said in reference to the Ford Kenya party.

Kibanani is among the people who led the failed coup in Ford Kenya.

Together with Wangamati, Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren MP, Eseli Simiyu, they have been leading an onslaught against Wetangula’s leadership in the Ford Kenya party.

His move to join UDA has brought speculations that Governor Wangamati and the faction in Ford Kenya led by MP Wafula Wamunyinyi could be headed to William Ruto’s camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST