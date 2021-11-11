Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA has reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of Miguna Miguna’s return to Kenya on November 16, 2021.

In a social media post, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnstone Muthama argued that Miguna Miguna has a right to get back to the country.

“Miguna Miguna was forcefully removed from Kenya allegedly because he wasn’t a Kenyan.”

“His efforts to come back home have been frustrated despite numerous court orders.”

“Yet, Raila Odinga who Miguna swore in as the People’s President, is enjoying salary, state appointment, and outriders and (presidential privileges) through the backdoor,” Muthama wrote.

Muthama urged the Head of State and Raila Odinga to facilitate Miguna Miguna’s return to the country on November 16.

“I appeal to Raila and his brother to simply allow him back home.”

“Politics should not allow us to deprive others of their rights and livelihood. Meanwhile, the Hustler Nation welcomes him back home with both hands,” Muthama added.

Miguna Miguna was bundled out of the country by the government of Uhuru and Ruto in 2018 for illegally swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President

The Kenyan DAILY POST